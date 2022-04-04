3 Killed in Weekend Shooting at Beachside Restaurant in Acapulco, Mexico

Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs

Mexico Tourism As Country Designated Low Risk For Covid
Alejandro Cegarra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

At least three people were killed in a shooting and subsequent confrontation with police Saturday at a beachside restaurant in Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

The prosecutor’s office in Guerrero state, where Acapulco is located, said two gunmen approached and killed two men at a beachside restaurant.

Police then chased the attackers down the beach, killing one and seriously wounding the other. Video posted on social media showed people running down the beach as gunshots rang out. Others appeared to take cover behind tables or chairs.

Mexico Jan 27

Murder of Two Canadians at Mexico Resort Was Over Gang Debt, Prosecutor Says

Mexico Mar 14

2 Dead After Gas Explosion at Popular Mexican Resort: Officials

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Beachside shootings have occurred before in Acapulco, which has been plagued by gang violence since 2006.

In November, police said gunmen pulled up in a boat and shot a man to death on a popular beach in Acapulco. The attackers then apparently fled in the boat.

On Mexico’s Caribbean coast, there was a Nov. 4 shootout on a beach in Puerto Morelos south of Cancun, involving a squad of armed men who left two alleged drug dealers dead.

That daytime bloodshed sent tourists scrambling for cover at two large hotels where local drug gangs were apparently competing for drug sales.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us