Child, TV Journalist Among 3 Killed in Orlando Shootings, Deputies Say

Three people died and two more were hurt in three separate shootings in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootings began on Hialeah Street, where a woman in her 20s was shot and killed around 11 a.m.

Later that afternoon, sheriff's deputies were called back to Hialeah Street to respond to another shooting -- at the scene they found two people, both part of a news crew from Spectrum News 13 covering the morning's shooting, who had been shot. And in a home, a woman and her 9-year-old daughter had also been shot, the sheriff's office told reporters.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old died, police said. They have not yet identified any of the victims by name.

Deputies have been investigating the incidents and have one person in custody, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in connection to all of the shootings, officials said. Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they don’t immediately have a motive for any of the shootings.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.