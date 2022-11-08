25-Year-Old Frost to Become First Gen Z Member of Congress

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Frost defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish for a Florida U.S. House seat.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

Frost ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Wimbish is a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Frost is among at least six newcomers to the U.S. House of Representatives in Tuesday’s vote from Florida.

25-year-old Maxwell Frost recently won the Democratic primary race in Florida's 10th Congressional District. If Frost wins November’s general election, he will make history as the first Gen Z member of Congress and the first Afro-Cuban in Congress. Frost is a gun control activist and has been endorsed by progressive candidates like Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Matthew Frost joins LX News to discuss what this race and platform means for him.

On his website, Frost detailed his Cuban heritage, noting his mother put him up for adoption after she was “caught in a cycle of drugs, crime and violence while pregnant” without health care. He also wrote about experiencing “police abuse firsthand” and gun violence in his community, while highlighting his activism work around voting, abortion and guns.

“Don't count out young people. Don't count us out just because we're young," Frost said after winning the primary election in August. "When young people have the resources, training that they need and support, they can really flourish."