2023

Do you remember the news of 2023? Take our quiz

Take this quiz to see how much you remember — and how much you forgot

By Ethan May

Taylor Swift, Kevin McCarthy, Patrick Mahomes.
Getty Images

Wait, 2023 is almost over already? How did that happen? Where did the time go?

As each year goes by, it’s easy to forget everything that happened, especially in a year as packed with news as this one. The war continued in Ukraine. A new war started in the Middle East. U.S. politicians positioned themselves for the 2024 presidential election. And that barely scratches the surface of everything that happened.

Take this quiz to see how well you remember — or how much you forgot.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Interactive quiz created by Annetta Stogniew

New Year's Eve Dec 27

1-2-3 and counting: Las Vegas weddings could hit record on New Year's Eve thanks to date's pattern

New Year's Eve Dec 14

History of ‘Auld Lang Syne' — that New Year's song 

This article tagged under:

2023
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us