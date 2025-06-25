20 injured in lightning strike at South Carolina beach

Twenty people were injured when lightning struck a South Carolina beach Tuesday evening, officials said.

Twelve children and six adults were taken to local hospitals, while two people left on their own after the strike at a beach near Lake Murray, Lexington County spokeswoman Vanessa Diaz said.

The ages of the patients were not immediately clear, nor was the extent of their injuries, Diaz said. The injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The lightning struck on what was an otherwise “super hot and sunny” day, though a storm cloud did pass over the area, Diaz said.

“It didn’t rain or anything like that; it was just a random storm cloud that went by,” she said.

The Lexington County Fire Service, Irmo Fire District, Lexington County Emergency Medical Services and Lexington County Sheriff’s Department all responded, Diaz said.

The strike, reported around 5 p.m., happened at the Dreher Shoals Dam, Diaz said. The dam is at Lake Murray Public Park, which is owned by Dominion Energy. Dominion Energy did not immediately reply to requests for comment Tuesday night.

Lake Murray Public Park is around four miles northeast of Lexington.

The park was closed Tuesday night but set to reopen Wednesday, Diaz said

