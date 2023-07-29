del mar racetrack

Two horses die at California's Del Mar Racetrack, first deaths of summer racing season

The first death of the summer season was followed by another just one day later

By Renee Schmiedeberg

del mar horse deaths

Two horses were euthanized in two days after suffering injuries at the Del Mar Racetrack one week into the 2023 summer racing season, Mac McBride from the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club told NBC San Diego on Saturday.

A 5-year-old mare who came in third during last Saturday's Osunitas Stakes at the Del Mar Racetrack has died after being injured on Friday.

Nevisian Sunrise's death was the first of the 2023 summer season, which started on July 21.

Nevisian Sunrise got loose, ran off and collided with a stationary object. The attending veterinary team found her injuries inoperable and euthanized her, according to McBride.

On Saturday, a 4-year-old filly (a young female horse) named Ghostem suffered a non-operable musculoskeletal injury to her front right leg during a workout on the main track. The veterinarian team made the decision to euthanize her, McBride told NBC San Diego.

Both bodies of the horses are undergoing necropsies. The results will be reported to the California Horse Racing Board.

The DMTC issued a statement: "Del Mar sends its condolences to the people who owned, trained and cared for both horses."

Seven total horse deaths occurred at the Del Mar Racetrack during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, according to the California Horse Racing Board.

This article tagged under:

del mar racetrackHorse RacingDel MarDel Mar Thoroughbred Club
