Two people are dead in a murder-suicide shooting Tuesday inside the building that houses the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office, authorities say.

Dallas police, sheriff's deputies and county marshals were called at 4:45 p.m. to reports of shots fired inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner building located on the 2300 block of North Stemmons Freeway, Will Fritz with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said.

A man and a woman were found dead inside the building, Fritz said. Their relationship wasn't immediately clear, though one of them is believed to be an employee who worked in the building.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins told reporters outside the building that there appeared to no longer be a threat to the public. Law enforcement was searching both the medical examiner building and the neighboring Dallas County Health and Human Services building which is the protocol under active shooter incidents.

Both buildings had been evacuated. Texas Sky Ranger video showed people running from the front of the building to the parking lot outside.

“I’m just looking around and seeing all of the officers, the helicopters and, oh my God, the guns. It’s just scary because you know, a bullet doesn’t have a name on it," said employee Felicia Bendall.

The names of the deceased will be released after their families are notified, Jenkins said.

"It's heartbreaking. I'm so sorry this happened. We'll have grief counseling set up for anybody who needs it," Jenkins said.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

No further information was immediately available.