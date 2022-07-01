2 Arizona State Senators Subpoenaed by DOJ in Capitol Riot Probe

Two Arizona state lawmakers who promoted former President Donald Trump's stolen election falsehoods have been issued subpoenas by the Justice Department as federal investigators ramp up their probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and state Sen. Kelly Townsend — both Republicans — received what appeared to be matching subpoenas from the FBI on June 21, according to Kim Quintero, a spokesperson for Arizona Senate Republicans.

The subpoenas seek information related to the Justice Department's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, Quintero told NBC News in an email Friday.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.