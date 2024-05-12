16-year-old killed, another teen injured in Delaware carnival shooting

Police in Delaware are investigating after one teen was killed and another critically injured in a shooting outside of the Concord Mall in Wilmington, Del. on Saturday night.

According to the Delaware State Police, on Saturday night at about 10:45 p.m., troopers responded after a shooting in the parking lot of the Concord Mall, along the 4700 block of Concord Pike, in Wilmington, to find two teenagers that had been shot.

Officials said that troopers began life-saving efforts on both teens and they were immediately transported to nearby hospitals.

However, despite the efforts of first responders, officials said a 16-year-old -- who police provided no further identifying details on -- was pronounced at the hospital, while the other, a 17-year-old, was placed in "serious" condition, according to law enforcement officials.

According to the state police, an investigation into the incident found that a fight is believed to have broken out at the entrance to a carnival that was being held in the mall's parking lot.

During the fight, officials said, an unknown suspect is believed to have pulled out a firearm and fired several shots -- striking the two teens.

Officials said the suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

An investigation into this incident, police said, is ongoing.

Detectives with the Delaware State Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2729.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

