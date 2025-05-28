10 sets of twins graduate from the same Maryland high school

The Eleanor Roosevelt High School graduation at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland was much like many graduations: the music, the caps and gowns, proud families and students.

But at this graduation, you might have thought you were seeing double, because among the graduates were 10 sets of twins.

“I'm glad that we’re going to the same school and we get to experience this together, because not many get the chance to,” said new grad Maria Gomez.

“It made the whole year special, my whole life special,” said Andrew Beckmann, another graduate. “It was a lot of fun growing up together. You know, helping each other with homework and helping each other study for tests.”

Some were identical twins, including brothers Jin Sheng and Jin Hao.

“Just astonishing,” Jin Hao said. “We’re also first-generation students, so it's a huge milestone for the both of us.”

Many were fraternal, some brother and sister, and many didn't even know there were so many twins in the same graduating class, which had about 600 students.

“I was taking a moment to look out and see all the twins,” Alena Beckmann said. “I feel like when you’re a twin, you think you’re the only one, and then you put all of us together and realize you're not.”

Once school leaders realized there would be 10 sets of twins walking across the stage, they decided to make it extra special, calling on them to stand during the graduation ceremony.

While it's a happy day to celebrate, there's also a tinge of sadness. After this day, many will be going their separate ways for the first time ever. Many are going to different universities and acknowledge it's going to be a big adjustment without their twin — it's a special bond.

“We're definitely going to stay connected, and 100% we’re gonna see each other in breaks,” Jin Sheng said.

Several told News4 it's been special growing up with their twin by their side and celebrating this achievement together.

“I'm proud of him,” Victoria Brown said of her twin. “He’s one of those people that does everything last minute, and he got it together today, and I’m proud of him.”