10 injured in shooting at Wisconsin rooftop party near college campus

An early morning shooting at a rooftop party in Wisconsin left at least 10 people injured, including teenagers, police said Sunday.

Nine people were injured by gunfire and another was injured by broken glass at the party at a high-rise apartment in downtown Madison.

All of the injured were taken to local hospitals. None had injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to authorities. Madison police said in a Sunday afternoon update that at least one of the injured remained in a hospital.

The victims ranged in age from 14 to 23.

“It is truly a miracle that no one is dead,” Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference. “As a community, our hearts are hurting.”

Police were called to the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m.

“These students should have been celebrating summer vacation and not receiving medical treatment,” Barnes said.

The shooting happened near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus, but university officials said no students were known to be among those injured or involved.

No one was in custody Sunday in connection with the shooting.