2 Dead, 10 Rescued After Boats Collide in Florida

Two people were killed and 10 others had to be rescued when their boats collided off Key Biscayne near Nixon Beach on Friday night, the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities say.

A person involved in the collision notified the Coast Guard Sector of the incident Friday around 10:45 p.m. according to a news release.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach and a Coast Guard Air Station Miami aircrew rescued 10 people and recovered one body from the water, the release says.

Miami Fire-Rescue crew recovered another body, according to the release.

A rescue swimmer from Station Miami Beach assisted two critically injured survivors, one of them was transferred to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be transported to Jackson Memorial Medical Center, the release says.

“The Coast Guard and our local partner agencies quickly responded and exhaustively worked together on this search and rescue case.” Lt. Cmdr. Benjamin Tuxhorn, Coast Guard Sector Miami search and rescue mission coordinator said.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, six of the 10 injured people were transported to HCA Florida Mercy Hospital; two to Jackson Memorial Hospital; and two to Ryder Trauma Center.

The incident is under investigation by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Coast Guard Station Miami Beach, Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Miami-Dade Police Department and Miami Fire-Rescue are also involved in the search and rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.