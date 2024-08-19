Crime and Courts

1 dead, 7 injured in shootout at Baltimore gathering, police say

Investigators recovered multiple firearms, Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

Getty Images

A man was killed and seven people were hospitalized with injuries in a shootout in Baltimore on Sunday night, police said.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley described the deceased as a 36-year-old man. The injured were six other men and a woman ages 22 to 45, he said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Some victims were in critical condition, Worley said, and some had been stabilized.

The violence was reported just after 8 p.m. at a gathering in the 1300 block of Spring Street, Worley said. "At some point it looks like multiple people opened fire," he said.

He said that investigators recovered multiple guns and that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was assisting with the investigation.

Despite rain in the area, Worley said, police were quickly on the scene and were able to gather and mark possible evidence.

"We've got a lot of evidence," he said, "and we're looking for a lot of video."

U.S. & World

Decision 2024 5 hours ago

Democratic National Committee releases party platform ahead of convention

2024 DNC 5 hours ago

Images taking aim at Trump-Vance campaign projected onto Trump Tower ahead of DNC

No suspects have been described.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us