1 Dead, 5 Injured in Oakland, Calif. Shooting, Police Say

A Juneteenth celebration was scheduled nearby on the shore of Lake Merritt

By NBC Bay Area staff

Oakland police
Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

One person was killed and five others were injured after a shooting at the shores of Oakland's Lake Merritt early Saturday evening, police said.

According to Oakland police, a large crowd of 1,000 people gathered at Lake Merritt. A shooting then occurred just before 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Oakland police said their officers were already in the area due to the large crowd gathering and responded to the shooting.

According to police, a total of six victims suffered gunshot wounds, including five men between the ages of 16 to 27 and a 21-year-old woman. Police said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other five victims are reported to be in stable condition.

Immediately after the shooting, Oakland police saw two men running from the scene with guns. Oakland police said that both men were later arrested and two guns were recovered from the scene.

Police are investigating to see if the two men arrested were involved in the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are urged to contact OPD’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821.

