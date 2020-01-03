Austin ‘Stabbing Incident’: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

A suspect is in custody following a stabbing that left one person dead and at least three others injured Friday morning in southern Austin, officials say. There are no other known suspects, police said.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Management Services said a man in his 20s was pronounced dead and a man in his 50s was hospitalized. Two others were being treated on the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the suspect was among the injured or what led to the stabbings.

Police cordoned off a retail plaza near the heart of the popular South Congress shopping corridor, about a mile south of the Texas Capitol. Reports of the stabbing came in just after 8 a.m. during the typically congested morning commute on Congress Avenue.

Suspect is in custody. At this time, no other known suspects are outstanding. More information to follow when available. https://t.co/8pL9ioG5DI — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) January 3, 2020