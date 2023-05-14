Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Kennedy Expressway for Several Hours Sunday

At least one person was hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Kennedy Expressway Sunday morning, with all lanes closing for a brief period for the investigation and clean-up.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the expressway near Fullerton just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

At least three vehicles were involved, and all lanes of the roadway were closed for clean-up efforts. They have since reopened.

One person was hospitalized due to injuries sustained in the crash, police said. All other individuals involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

No other information on the circumstances of the crash was immediately available.