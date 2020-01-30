Motor Vehicle Thefts Reported in Grand Crossing

Chicago police warn Grand Crossing residents of multiple vehicle theft-related instances that have happened in January.

In these instances, victims park their vehicles on the street and return at a later time to find vehicle missing. In one instance, the victim leaves the vehicle running.

Incident times and locations are listed below:

6 a.m. on Jan. 19 at the 7100 block of S. Yates Blvd.

between the dates of January 19 and 20, 2020 and between the times of 1:00 P.M. and 6:17 A.M. at the 7200 block of S. Yates Blvd.

between the dates of January 23 and 24, 2020 and between the times of 4:00 P.M. and 10:29 P.M at the 6900 block of S. Oglesby Ave.

between 1:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the 7000 block of S. Crandon Ave.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.