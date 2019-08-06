The following content was created in collaboration with Morton College. It does not represent the opinions of the editorial staff of NBC Chicago. To find out more about Morton College, visit morton.edu.

With education costs at an all-time high, it's important to consider which majors will provide the most bang for your buck. Read below to find out what the 6 most valuable majors are, what you'll learn from them, and the salary you can expect to see after graduation.

Actuarial science: An actuary is a person who compiles and analyzes statistics and uses them to calculate insurance risks and premiums. As an actuarial science major, you will learn how to use analytical skills to help organizations plan for the future and protect themselves from loss. In addition to actuarial science, you can also study accounting, mathematics, or finance to become an actuary. If you're looking to save some money while working towards a degree, Morton College has an accounting associate degree program that could be the right fit for you.

Starting salary: $65,596

Average income: $108,658

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Health and medical programs: These programs are great for individuals who are caring, compassionate, have strong interpersonal skills and a desire to help others. One way to prepare for the medical field is to take part in a nursing program. At Morton College's associate nursing degree program, you'll learn how to provide care for various patient populations in a variety of healthcare settings. In this major, you won't just have the opportunity to make money after college, you'll have the opportunity to change lives.

Starting salary: $76,000

Average income: $130,308

Unemployment rate: 2.3%

Finance: In finance, you'll spend a large amount of time figuring out how to help businesses and organizations make money. You'll learn how to work with computer programs, understand the stock market, and create and manage budgets. If you're good with numbers, majoring in finance could open the doors to becoming a financial analyst, an investment advisor, or a financial planner. With a finance degree, you'll understand how to manage finances, while being able to plan for your future with the security of a strong salary and a stable career.

Starting salary: $54,400

Average income: $100,448

Unemployment rate: 2.7%

Public Policy: In this major, you'll learn how the government implements solutions to problems through the use of laws, regulations and other programs. You'll also learn how to make decisions while balancing public interest and feasibility. Potential jobs after graduation include being a consultant, a community relations manager, or a legislative aide. At Morton College, you'll have the opportunity to participate in various student organizations that will prepare you with the leadership, communication, and interpersonal skills you'll need to succeed in the public policy field.

Starting salary: $51,630

Average income: $97,721

Unemployment rate: 1.9%

Management: As a business management student you will be prepared to plan, organize, direct and control an organization's activities. You'll need strong communication skills and the desire to plan large and small projects. Potential jobs include being an account executive, an accountant, a credit manager, and a personal banker. Aside from a high salary, you'll also have the opportunity to see the direct result of your efforts within a company. Morton has a business management program that will help you become a skilled manager who is prepared to run businesses and organizations, solve problems, and communicate efficiently.

Starting Salary: $54,000

Average income: $86,221

Unemployment rate: 2.9%

Biomedical engineering: Technology is becoming a large part of everyone's lives, but it's also taking over the medical sector. As a result, there are more opportunities for graduates who are knowledgable in medical science and technology. From inventing prosthetics to refining robots that are being used for surgery, there are plenty of options within this major and field. If you’re a problem solver interested in Biomedical Engineering, the Associate in Science at Morton College would be a great start.

Starting salary: $66,000

Average income: $95,583

Unemployment rate: 4.1%

