MLB insider says opposing general managers ‘love' Lance Lynn

Most suspect Lance Lynn could be a trade candidate near the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline.

Considering Lynn has pitched suboptimally all season, and since he's currently serving on an expiring contract with a club option for next season, he would make for a potential commodity at the deadline.

But how much can the White Sox get for Lynn in return? One MLB reporter suspects they can get more than one would think judging from this season.

"I've talked to a few GMs. They love Lance Lynn," Bob Nightengale said on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk podcast. "I know he hasn't, you know, he doesn't have a good ERA. Hasn't performed well. But they think -- get him out of Chicago, get him in our hands, pitch lights out."

"Lights out" is not how anyone would characterize Lynn this season, unfortunately. He holds a 6.47 ERA and has allowed the most hits, earned runs and home runs of any starting pitcher in MLB, according to Pro Baseball Reference.

His stuff, plain and simple, hasn't been there this season.

Over his first two seasons with the White Sox, he pitched exactly how the South Side predicted he would: phenomenally. He earned an All-Star nod for a 2.69 ERA through 157 innings over the 2021 season. That year, he struck out 176 batters while walking 45.

Even in 2022, during a season where most of the White Sox wouldn't categorize it as their best year, Lynn pitched fairly well. His ERA wasn't outstanding (3.99) and injuries hampered him from getting a full season. But still, he was a viable commodity.

Should the White Sox receive a decent prospect, or more, in exchange for Lynn, they should jump at the opportunity.

Lynn, 36, is an aging pitcher with signs of a decline on the bump. His contract number for the rest of 2023 and 2024 ($18 million) isn't favorable for his age and performance.

But if teams believe he has a second wind in him, by all means, the Sox should take advantage of his rumored robust market come Aug. 1.

