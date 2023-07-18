MLB insider believes Cubs will be sellers, predicts optimal outcome

Should they stay, or should they go?

That's been the question for the Chicago Cubs this season, remaining in flux as they decide to either bull rush the NL Central and attempt a playoff berth, or sell some assets at the MLB trade deadline to reload for a long-term push.

One MLB insider believes the Cubs will opt for the latter, looking to flip players at the deadline to avail.

"Everyday, I'm going back and forth on them. Today looks like a sale," Jon Heyman said on MLB Network.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Cubs have copious assets they could trade. One would be inclined to believe they could be winners at the deadline if they handle their offers correctly and sell the right players.

"They could have a very good sale," Heyman said.

Heyman listed Cody Bellinger, Yan Gomes, Kyle Hendricks, Drew Smyly and Marcus Stroman as candidates to be traded at the deadline.

Stroman is the biggest question mark on the list. He's spoken publicly, almost ad nauseum, about his intention to remain on the Northside long term. The Cubs, however, aren't prepared to make that kind of commitment in the middle of the season.

If the Cubs ultimately decide to sell Stroman's services at the trade deadline, he'll arguably best the hottest commodity on the market. He holds a 2.88 ERA and a 1.087 WHIP, two of the best marks in MLB. He'd be a strong addition to any team.

Heyman reported he expects the Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros -- if they can't get Dylan Cease from the White Sox -- to be interested. Stroman's name has also been attached to his native team, the Toronto Blue Jays; but Heyman doubts their interest is realistic.

"I kinda doubt that one," Heyman said, due to the fact that Stroman and the Blue Jays endured a bad breakup on account of them trading him to the New York Mets.

The Cubs are in a prime position to benefit from players who they originally brought in on "prove it" contracts. Bellinger is in his best form since 2019, rejuvenating his career with the Cubs. Gomes has shown life at the plate, and behind it. Hendricks and Smyly are both pitching sublime.

How will the Cubs handle the trade deadline? The answer will come in two weeks time.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.