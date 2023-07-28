St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount for intentionally throwing at Ian Happ on Thursday.
On a 2-0 swing and miss, Happ inadvertently struck Cardinals catcher and longtime former teammate Willson Contreras in the head, immediately drawing blood and eventually causing him to leave the game. Happ and Contreras hugged it out before the former Cub left the field.
Mikolas threw the very next pitch inside in retaliation and then intentionally went for Happ again, hitting him on the backside.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.
Despite no warnings issued, Mikolas was ejected after a brief conference by the umpires. Cardinals skipper Oliver Marmol's ejection followed suite.
Mikolas is appealing the suspension, and Marmol will serve a one-game suspension of his own during Friday's game.