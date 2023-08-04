MLB News

Mayor Brandon Johnson roasts Cincinnati Reds on social media after Cubs' win

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Reds' attempt at trolling the city the of Chicago backfired on Wednesday.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, the official Cincinnati Reds social media account jokingly declared Joey Votto "the Mayor of Chicago" after the first baseman smashed his second home run of the game off Cubs starter Drew Smyly.

The dinger put the Reds up 5-2 at Wrigley Field, but the Cubs went on to stamp a whopping 16 runs on the board in a second straight win over their division rival.

After the game, Mayor Brandon Johnson clapped back at the Reds with a classic one-word burn.

The Cubs pounded Cincinnati the night before, as well, by a final score of 20-9 an ended up winning three of four games in the series. They gained two games on the Reds and currently sit two-and-a-half games back of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division

Votto went 4-for-12 in the series with four RBI.

