Massive pallet factory fire in West Town snarls Metra, local expressways

A massive fire in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood has snarled traffic on area highways and impacted train travel on several Metra lines.

According to Metra, inbound and outbound train service on the Milwaukee District North will only operate between Western and Fox Lake. Trains in and out of Union Station are halted.

Inbound and outbound trains on the Milwaukee District West will operate between Western and Big Timber Road.

Union Pacific West trains remain halted in the area, according to the latest updates.

Hubbard is closed in both directions between Hoyne Avenue and Damen Avenue because of the massive response, with solid traffic reported on multiple area highways located near the fire, including the Eisenhower and the Kennedy Expressway.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, a four-alarm fire was declared at the scene, bringing in additional equipment as the blaze grew and as temperatures soared, with heat indices near 100 degrees.

