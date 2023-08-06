Marina Mabrey scores 32 as Sky beats Wings 104-94 to sweep regular season series

Marina Mabrey scored 32 points, including making 13 of 14 free throws, and Kahleah Copper added 23 points to help the Chicago Sky beat the Dallas Wings 104-96 on Sunday.

Chicago (12-15), which swept its three-game regular season series with the Wings, has scored 104 points in each of its last three games and has topped the 100-point plateau four times this season.

Chicago's Ruthy Hebard and Arike Ogunbowale of the Wings were both ejected. Hebard left the bench during a dust-up between teammate Dana Evans and Dallas' Odyssey Sims (who were each charged with a technical foul) midway through the third quarter. Ogunbowale, who finished with 14 points, was charged with a technical foul and ejected for unnecessary contact with an official with 52 seconds to play. That could lead to a suspension.

The teams combined for 54 personal fouls and shot 35 free throws apiece.

Evans, who made 9 of 9 from the foul line, scored 14 points for the Sky and Morgan Bertsch added 11. Chicago made 31 of 64 (48.4%) from the field, 12 of 26 (46.2%) from 3-point range and hit a season-high 30 free throws on 35 attempts (85.7%).

Satou Sabally led Dallas (15-13) with 25 points and eight assists. Natasha Howard added 24 points and Kalani Brown scored 13.

Sabally made a short jumper to give Dallas a one-point lead with 4:45 left in the first half. Copper answered with a jumper, Mabrey hit a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer and Courtney Williams made a stepback to cap a 9-0 run that made it 42-34 and the Wings never again led. Dallas tied the score twice in the third quarter on jumpers by Howard and Ogunbowale but Evans hit a 3-pointer to make it 59-56 with 4:32 left in the period and Chicago led the rest of the way.

The WNBA's fourth-leading scorer this season (21.4 per game), Ogunbowale has made just 30 of 89 (34%) from the field while averaging 16.8 points over the past five games.

