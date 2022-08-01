‘Marginal' Severe Weather Threat Exists for Chicago Area Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s later this week, and the threat of severe weather could also loom in the forecast as a cold front brings some relief from the heat.

While forecast models are still dialing in the exact magnitude of the threat, the Storm Prediction Center says that the entire Chicago area, including northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana, is currently at a “marginal” risk of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

A “marginal” risk is the lowest threat level on the SPC’s scale, behind slight, enhanced, moderate and high.

According to forecast models, temperatures are expected to settle in the low-to-mid 90s on Wednesday, with dew points in the 60s or even the low-70s.

A cold front will approach the area during the afternoon hours, with storms potentially forming ahead of it thanks to the warm, humid air.

As those storms develop, they could potentially bring gusty winds to the area, along with some hail, heavy downpours and even the chance for some localized flash flooding, according to forecast models.

Frequent lightning is also possible with the storms, according to the National Weather Service.

Once that front moves through the area, cooler and more seasonable temperatures are expected behind it, with highs reaching into the low-to-mid 80s to conclude the work week.

Dry conditions are also expected Thursday and Friday, according to extended forecast models.

