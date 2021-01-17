lake shore drive

Man Struck by Vehicle on Lake Shore Drive While Trying to Help Stranded Driver: Police

police car siren
Shutterstock

A motorist who stopped to help a stranded driver was struck by another vehicle early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.

He pulled over to help a motorist involved in a crash about 12:45 a.m. and walked up the vehicle, but noticed it was unoccupied, Chicago police said.

That’s when a southbound vehicle saw the man in the road and tried to stop, but then slammed into the back of the man’s car, police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 30 mins ago

Indoor Dining Allowed to Resume as Illinois' Region 2 Moves to Tier 1 Mitigations

coronavirus illinois 41 mins ago

Illinois Reports 4,162 New Coronavirus Cases, 29 Additional Deaths Sunday

The car was pushed into man in the 1500 block of North Avenue.

Paramedics took the man, 24, to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No tickets were issued.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

lake shore driveChicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us