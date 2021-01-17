Man Struck by Vehicle on Lake Shore Drive While Trying to Help Stranded Driver: Police

A motorist who stopped to help a stranded driver was struck by another vehicle early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.

He pulled over to help a motorist involved in a crash about 12:45 a.m. and walked up the vehicle, but noticed it was unoccupied, Chicago police said.

That’s when a southbound vehicle saw the man in the road and tried to stop, but then slammed into the back of the man’s car, police said.

The car was pushed into man in the 1500 block of North Avenue.

Paramedics took the man, 24, to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No tickets were issued.