Lake Michigan

Man Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Gold Coast

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to authorities

Getty Images

A pair of Chicago police officers pulled a man out of freezing Lake Michigan waters Saturday near the Gold Coast.

Police and fire crews were dispatched just after 7 a.m. for reports of a person in the water near the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Two SWAT officers who were in the area pulled the 22-year-old man out of the lake near the shoreline, Chicago fire officials and police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Local

NBA All-Star Game 2020 4 mins ago

Bridges, Zion Lead U.S. Over World in Rising Stars Challenge

Spring Training 2020 29 mins ago

‘No Hard Feelings’ as Kris Bryant Reports to Cubs Camp

It was not immediately clear how he ended up in the water, police said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the temperature in Chicago was recorded at 19 degrees, with the wind chill factor making it feel like 5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Lake Michigan
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us