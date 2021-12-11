Back of the Yards

Man Killed in Back of the Yards Hit-and-Run Crash That Slammed Vehicle Into a Pole

A 32-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a light pole following a hit-and-run crash in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood.

A man who was riding as a passenger in the vehicle suffered serious injuries in the crash, and was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

According to police, the vehicle was traveling westbound in the 3600 block of West 47th Street at approximately 12:17 a.m. when it was sideswiped by another vehicle.

The car then lost control and slammed into a nearby pole.

The driver suffered extensive injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was pulled from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital.

Police say that the other vehicle that had sideswiped the victims fled the scene, and an investigation remains underway.

Back of the YardsChicago Police
