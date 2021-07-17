Man Hospitalized, Another in Custody After Apparent Accidental Shooting in St. Charles

Police in suburban St. Charles say a 20-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the head when a gun another man was handling apparently accidentally went off.

According to authorities, the man was in an apartment with 22-year-old Jacob Kreuger at approximately 3:31 p.m. Thursday when a gun that Kreuger was handling went off, striking the victim in the head.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Kreuger called authorities to the scene, according to a press release, and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

Kreuger was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and recovered several other firearms, along with an unspecified amount of cannabis.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office has approved multiple charges in the case, including two counts of armed violence, a Class X felony. Kreuger is accused of committing a felony while armed with a dangerous weapon, and discharge of a weapon causing great bodily harm.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, along with reckless conduct and possession of more than 100 grams of cannabis, all three of which are also felonies.

He remains in custody at the Kane County Jail pending a bond hearing.