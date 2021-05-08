Near West Side

Man Dies After Being Struck by Vehicle in Hit-and-Run Crash on Near West Side

Chicago police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man riding a dirt bike on the city’s Near West Side Friday.

According to authorities, the 25-year-old man was riding a dirt bike in the first block of North Western Avenue at approximately 9:35 p.m. when he drove through a red light. The man was then struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Washington.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, according to authorities.

The man that was struck was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The CPD Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.

