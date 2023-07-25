Hawks Insider

Mailbag Podcast Part 1: Will Connor Bedard be next Blackhawks captain? And if so, when?

By Charlie Roumeliotis

2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft - Round One

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle and Charlie Roumeliotis answer your questions in Part 1 of the mailbag edition. Why was there a delay in the Philipp Kurashev arbitration announcement? Who will be the next captain of the Blackhawks? Is GM Kyle Davidson done making moves? Where will the Blackhawks finish next season? The guys answer all that and more.

1:30 - Why was there a delay in the releasing of the Philipp Kurashev arbitration award?

9:00 - Who will be the next captain of the Blackhawks?

11:40 - Who will Connor Bedard live with?

17:00 - Are the Blackhawks done making moves?

18:11 - What's the goaltending plan moving forward?

22:30 - Can Sam Savoie be the next Andrew Shaw?

28:30 - Why didn't Patrick Kane have hip surgery sooner?

32:45 - Where will the Blackhawks finish in 2023-24?

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Hawks InsiderConnor Bedard
