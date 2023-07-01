Luke Richardson

Luke Richardson sports ‘Kyle from Chicago' Obvious T-shirt

The shirt inspiration came from a hilarious street interview Kyle Davidson did before the NHL draft

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Blackhawks are joining in on the fun Kyle Davidson had before the draft, when he did a street interview to people who didn't know he was the general manager.

On Saturday, head coach Luke Richardson joined the media wearing an Obvious t-shirt that reads "Kyle from Chicago," mimicking Davidson's perceived character from Penalty Box Radio.

Dressed in a t-shirt and backward hat, Davidson hilariously answered questions about the NHL draft, players and the Blackhawks. He quipped about his hockey knowledge, saying he would rate himself a 4/10 on a scale of his hockey aptitude.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“Fan of the sport, I don’t know, some people say I don’t know too much,” Davidson said.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Luke RichardsonKyle Davidson
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us