Loyola University Says Most Classes Will Be Conducted Online This Fall

After consulting with faculty, staff and students, officials at Loyola University in Chicago have decided that most classes will be conducted online this fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter sent out Monday, the university said that they made the decision amid rising numbers of cases in multiple states, saying it’s in the best interests of everyone to limit in-person learning in the fall.

“In the coming days we will provide detail on the specifics of the fall schedule,” officials said in the letter. “In particular, deans and chairs will be working this week to complete the schedule of courses.”

While most classes will move online, some classes will utilize in-person instruction, including labs, experiential classes and research, according to the school.

Officials say that they will conduct frequent COVID-19 testing, and will use contact tracing this fall. Social distancing will be enforced, and masks will be worn by faculty, staff, and students.

Staggered work schedules and shifts will also be used, along with reduced class sizes, more time between classes and frequent cleaning of high-touch and common areas, the school said.

For more information on which classes will remain on-campus, and for other cleaning protocols, students and parents are encouraged to visit the school’s Return to Campus website.