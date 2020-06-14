Lockport

Lockport Man Sentenced to 22 Years for Child Sexual Assault

A 52-year-old Lockport man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of an 8-year-old boy in the child’s home, according to the Will County State’s Attorney’s office.

Candido Cordero pled guilty to one felony count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, prosecurotors said. His sentence also includes lifetime sex offender registration.

The assault happened in the bathroom of the boy’s home while the boy was showering, prosecutors said. Cordero was a guest in the boy’s home.

Under state law, He must serve at least 85% of his sentence, prosecutors said.

