ZooLights Make a Bright Return With New Features

Tickets will be $5 per person Wednesday through Sunday and free on Mondays and Tuesdays

One of Chicago’s most colorful holiday traditions, ZooLights, returns for its 27th annual celebration with new features and animal habitats, Lincoln Park Zoo announced Thursday.

This year at ZooLights, there will be sensory-friendly visit times, new lighting concepts on the Main Mall and South Lawn, an enhanced Enchanted Forest experience and an 18-foot holiday tree at the new Pepper Family Wildlife Center, the zoo said.

Tickets will be available to purchase by mid-October. 

Tickets will be $5 per person Wednesday through Sunday and free on Mondays and Tuesdays. All ticket sales support the zoo’s animal care, global conservation efforts and innovative learning programs, the zoo said. 

“One key piece of feedback we received last year was how much guests appreciated a more intimate ZooLights experience,” Lincoln Park Zoo Director Megan Ross said. “To ensure everyone has a safe and memorable experience, $5 tickets will return to ZooLights this year with limited capacity in place. Free nights will also be available every Monday and Tuesday."

ZooLights will be accompanied by festive activities, such as visits with Santa, a holiday pop-up bar, an Enchanted Forest, Light Maze Presented by Invesco QQQ and more.

The pop-up bar will be free to enter and have holiday-themed drinks and a variety of sweets. The light maze and the enchanted forest will both cost $3 per guest.

For more information, visit lpzoo.org.

