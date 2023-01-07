ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo to Wrap Up for the Season Sunday

If you've been wanting to see a holiday lights display, but haven't done so for whatever reason this winter, you still have a chance. But you might want to act quickly since time is limited.

ZooLights at Lincoln Park Zoo will run through Sunday. The popular attraction was initially set to end New Year's Day, but later extended to Jan. 8.

The longtime tradition features an array of attractions scattered throughout the zoo's grounds, including a 65-foot Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel and re-envisioned light shows, according to the zoo.

If you visited earlier this season, you might notice some changes if you head back Sunday. The display underwent slight modifications since New Year's, organizers said.

Tickets are available for purchase here.