Zocdoc COVID Vaccine Appointments: What You Need to Know

Looking to make a coronavirus vaccine appointment in Chicago?
If so, it's likely you've heard or will hear the name Zocdoc in your quest.
The tool is being used to book COVID vaccine appointments across the city as well as for the upcoming mass vaccination site at the United Center.
So how does it work?
Here's a look:
For the United Center:
To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.
For elsewhere in Chicago:
- To begin, Chicago residents can visit zocdoc.com/vaccine.
- Once there, users will be asked to confirm their location and eligibility.
- If eligible under Illinois guidelines, Zocdoc will show nearby vaccination locations and their real-time appointment availability.
- Eligible patients will then be able to select a date, time, and location, and instantly book an appointment online. If no appointments are available, residents can sign up to be notified when new options come online.
- There will be embedded translation support for more than 100 languages, including Spanish.