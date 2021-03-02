Zocdoc COVID Vaccine Appointments: What You Need to Know

Looking to make a coronavirus vaccine appointment in Chicago?

If so, it's likely you've heard or will hear the name Zocdoc in your quest.

The tool is being used to book COVID vaccine appointments across the city as well as for the upcoming mass vaccination site at the United Center.

So how does it work?

Here's a look:

For the United Center:

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.

For elsewhere in Chicago: