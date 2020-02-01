Zion Woman Identified In Waukegan Fatal Hit-and-Run

A 45-year-old woman of Zion was killed by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday while she was walking on a road in north suburban Waukegan, police say.

About 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Sheridan Road and Greenwood Avenue for calls of a person lying in the street and found Jenny Gaston badly injured, Waukegan police said in a statement.

Gaston was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary autopsy performed Friday found that she died of multiple blunt force injuries caused by being struck by a vehicle, the Lake County coroner’s office said.

Police said a dark-colored SUV may have been involved in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukegan police at 847-599-2630.