Zion Man Charged in Wisconsin Woman's Death 23 Years Ago

By The Associated Press

DNA and genetic testing have led to the arrest of an Illinois man in the 23-year-old strangling death of a woman in southeastern Wisconsin, police said Wednesday.

Lucas Alonso, 66, of Zion, Illinois, was detained in Racine on Monday and charged with first-degree homicide in the slaying of 37-year-old Linda Fields, Racine police said. Her body was found under a low-hanging pine tree branch in the front yard of a home on Feb. 24, 2000.

DNA from Fields' body matched Alonso, investigators said.

Alonso told investigators he and Fields were having an intimate moment along the lakefront, a confrontation ensued, and he choked Fields. He claimed he believed Fields was alive as he walked away because she was yelling at him.

Alonso made his first court appearance Wednesday and his bail was set at $1 million. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who might comment on his behalf.

