Zebra Dies in ‘Tragic Accident' at Wisconsin Zoo

A zebra died earlier this week at the Milwaukee County Zoo after running into a wire fence post in its habitat.

The Milwaukee County Zoo shared about the "tragic accident" on Thursday, writing that one of its male zebras, "Stuart," passed away on Wednesday morning. "Stuart" was starting his time in the habitat that day, running and chasing impalas, which are also housed in the same exhibit.

"Stuart," then at one point, then hit a "wire containment fence pole," according to zoo officials. The zoo's veterinary team immediately responded, but despite their efforts, the zebra didn't survive its injuries.

"This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the Zoo’s animals," the zoo added in its news release. "The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat."

"Stuart" was born in 2018 at the Hemker Park and Zoo in Minnesota and arrived at the Milwaukee County Zoo in 2019.