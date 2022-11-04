Zach LaVine Unlisted on Bulls' Injury Report for Game Vs. Celtics

LaVine off Bulls' injury report ahead of game vs. Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine is off of the Chicago Bulls' injury report ahead of Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics, a positive sign as he manages his left knee.

After undergoing surgery on that knee in the offseason, then experiencing soreness in the area between the end of the preseason and start of the regular season, the Bulls' medical staff has been monitoring LaVine closely early in the season. The two-time All-Star has missed three of the Bulls' nine games thus far: Their season opener against the Miami Heat, then the front end of separate back-to-back sets against the Washington Wizards and San Antonio Spurs, respectively.

However, LaVine earlier this week completed his first back-to-back set of the season, leading a comeback win at the Brooklyn Nets with 20 fourth-quarter points on Tuesday, then logging 32 minutes in a home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

While head coach Billy Donovans said Wednesday that the Bulls will continue to manage LaVine's status on a day-by-day basis, the fact that he is unlisted on the team's injury report and on track to play against the Celtics — the Bulls' third game in four nights — is a good sign as it relates to his fitness. The Bulls are 5-1 with LaVine in the lineup this season, including a 120-102 win over the Celtics on Oct. 24, and 0-3 without him.

How the team manages an upcoming road-home back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 6 and 7 remains to be seen.

In other injury news, the Bulls' bench will again be a bit shorthanded in Boston. Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain, is listed out for the contest, while Coby White, who has a left quad contusion, is doubtful.

The Celtics' injury report contains no notable absences except for the well-documented cases of Robert Williams (left knee surgery recovery) and Danilo Gallinari (left ACL surgery recovery). They enter play with a 4-3 record, and so a shade ahead of the Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings.

