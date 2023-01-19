Zach LaVine Sports New ‘Fresh Foam' New Balance Shoes in Paris

By Ryan Taylor

LaVine sports unique New Balance shoes in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine, a New Balance athlete, unveiled a new "fresh foam" New Balance basketball shoe during the Bulls-Pistons contest in Paris. 

The first proclaimed "fresh foam" basketball shoe, New Balance allowed LaVine to don the "Paris" colorway during the contest. 

The shoes will become available on Friday at 10 a.m. EST, according to the New Balance hoops Twitter account. 

The Bulls defeated the Pistons in Paris, 126-108 on Thursday. LaVine scored 30 points and added five rebounds and four assists. 

