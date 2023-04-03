Zach LaVine Sets Bulls Franchise Mark for Most 3-Pointers in Season

LaVine sets franchise mark for 3-pointers in season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine made individual and dual Chicago Bulls history on Sunday.

Not only did LaVine and DeMar DeRozan become the first duo in franchise history to each have 20 30-point games in a season, LaVine surpassed his own franchise mark for most 3-pointers in a season in the comeback victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

LaVine sank three 3-pointers on Sunday, pushing his season total to 201 with four games to play. That number eclipsed his total from the 2020-21 season, when LaVine sank 200 3-pointers.

In fact, LaVine now owns the four most prolific 3-point shooting seasons in franchise history, also sinking 185 last season and 184 in 2019-20.

Kirk Hinrich holds the franchise record for most career 3-pointers with 1,049. LaVine passed Ben Gordon this season for second all-time in franchise history and now has sank 932 3-pointers in his six seasons with the Bulls.

LaVine, who has 1,232 career 3-pointers counting his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, in on pace to pass Hinrich as the Bulls' all-time leader next season.

Steve Kerr, who sank 430 of his career 726 3-pointers during his five seasons with the Bulls, remains the NBA's all-time most accurate 3-point shooter at 45.4 percent. LaVine is a career 38.5 percent 3-point shooter.

