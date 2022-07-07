Zach LaVine Puts Pen to Paper on New Bulls Contract

On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls officially announced they had re-signed Zach LaVine after reaching an agreement on a five-year max contract worth $215.2 million on July 1.

LaVine posted a video on his Instagram confirming the news, photoshopping himself on Leonardo DiCaprio’s body in a scene from “Wolf of Wall Street.”

This time it was the Bulls posting a video on Twitter but with the real LaVine signing his new deal.

When news first broke he was re-signing with the Bulls, one of the things he said in a phone conversation with NBC Sports Chicago was “Chicago is my home.”

He reiterated that sentiment and said, “Chicago! Back home!”

Bringing back LaVine was one of the Bulls’ top priorities heading into the offseason. The team had a strong first half last season before injuries decimated the team and they limped towards the playoffs before being ousted by the Milwaukee Bucks.

Perhaps it would have been a different story had the team been healthy. A feeling LaVine also seemed to share.

After putting pen to paper, LaVine said, “You know everything about Chicago is my home. We’ve got a lot of unfinished business. I’m so happy, so thankful. And I’m ready to do this thing, man. Let’s do it.” 

