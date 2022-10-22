Zach LaVine Is Feeling ‘Great,' But Bulls Will Manage His Knee

Why LaVine's knee will be daily storyline for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A 32-point loss. A defensive performance that raised some warning signs. A loud crowd hyped for the home opener that streamed for the exits with substantial time left in the fourth quarter.

You could say the Chicago Bulls’ Saturday night was a total disaster.

Except there’s this.

“I felt good,” Zach LaVine said.

That’s no small detail in the grand scheme, which is clearly now how the Bulls and LaVine are thinking about his left knee.

After surprisingly sitting out the season’s first two games, LaVine first addressed the raucous crowd with a pregame speech and then scored 23 points in 28 minutes while admittedly going 100 percent for the first time since last season and for the first time since undergoing an arthroscopic procedure.

In that pregame address, LaVine boldly said “we have another great team.” And while that wasn’t on display against a Cleveland Cavaliers team that got whatever it wanted offensively, LaVine displayed some of his trademark athleticism and scoring ability after coasting through a rusty preseason.

“When I play, I’m not going to hold anything back. It felt good to get out there,” LaVine said. “First real ‘going 100 percent’ since last year. Preseason, I was just trying to get my touches and feel again (after) not playing any organized basketball (in the offseason). (Saturday) was go out there and just play. It felt great.”

LaVine was breathing hard as he said this, addressing reporters in the postgame locker room following a postgame lifting session. After that, he was headed for an ice tub bath and rehab modalities to recover for a Monday matchup against the Boston Celtics that LaVine said he’ll play.

“Two knee surgeries and my ninth year,” LaVine said. “Gotta do a lot of rehab now.”

This is where we’re at now. This is where the story has gone.

After an entire preseason in which the Bulls and LaVine consistently said he felt great and was fully healthy, LaVine’s availability, at least early in the season, will be on a game-by-game basis. Playing in both ends of a back-to-back---the Bulls have four sets by Nov. 7---is almost certainly off the table.

Asked if he ever envisioned being able to play in both ends of such a set, LaVine shrugged.

“I don’t know. That’s for us to go and talk about,” he said. “Obviously, you guys know me. I like playing all the time. But gotta think big picture and what’s most important. We’ll figure that out as it goes along.”

Coach Billy Donovan left the matter equally open-ended.

“I think the hard part to understand---or maybe it’s easy to understand---is: When he has a period of let’s say three or four games in a week, there’s going to be residual effects from that,” Donovan said. “If he starts to feel maybe some slight discomfort or soreness, maybe Zach says, ‘I want to play.’ Medically, guys might step in and say, ‘No, this is in your best interest.’

“Zach understands that and he’s always been really, really great to work with on this stuff. And he understands this is something that we all have to help him manage. And I think he’s willing to do that.”

If that doesn’t sound reassuring, well, that’s the sobering reality---at least for now. Perhaps by the time LaVine fully works his way into game shape, this is a footnote. But not yet.

“It was just how it worked out to where I just didn’t feel 100 percent comfortable, me, also the organization, with us having seven games in 11 days,” LaVine said of sitting out the first two games. “That was the plan. That was what we were sticking to.”

LaVine posted eight points and three assists in an extremely long first rotational stint of 10 minutes, 34 seconds. Donovan sent substitutes to the scorer’s table, but no stoppage came.

“I thought he was really decisive and aggressively offensively,” Donovan said. “We all need to be better defensively. For him having time off, I thought he played well.”

And, most importantly, felt well. So the night wasn’t a total loss, even if the daily communication on LaVine’s knee will continue.

“Everybody be transparent. Let’s not try to, knowing me, fight through everything,” LaVine said. “Obviously, I’m going to do everything I can to be on the court as much as I can. But I’m taking it one day at a time. When I’m ready to play, I’m playing.”

