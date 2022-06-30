Zach LaVine Has Told People He Plans to Re-Sign With Bulls

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

LaVine has told people he plans to re-sign with Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With each passing day, Zach LaVine returning to the Chicago Bulls looks like more and more of a formality.

According to NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson, the two-time All-Star guard "has told people he plans to re-sign" with the team in free agency, which opens June 30 at 5 p.m. CT.

The contract LaVine signs, per Johnson, is expected to be for his maximum of five years, $215 million. Even though he is an unrestricted free agent, the Bulls, as owners of LaVine's Bird rights, are the only team that can offer him that length of deal and that total dollar figure.

If LaVine signed with any other team, his maximum contract would be four years, $159 million.

Verbal free-agent agreements can begin on June 30, but signings can not be made official until July 6. Whenever LaVine officially submits his decision, the expectation is that he will be back in Bulls red next season and beyond.

More NBA Free Agency: Latest Bulls intel on Gallinari, Bamba, White

