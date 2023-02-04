Zach LaVine First Bulls Player to Record 5+ 3-Pointers in 50 Games

LaVine first Bulls player to record 53-pointers in 50 games originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Zach LaVine became the only player in Chicago Bulls history to record 50 games with five or more 3-pointers in each of the games on Saturday, according to Bulls PR.

The star guard put on a clinic against the Portland Trailblazers, scoring 36 points and shooting 5-of-8 from beyond the arc.

LaVine has become a 3-point marksman, holding a career 38.5 percent shooting mark from 3-point land.

He shot 34.1 percent from beyond the arc in his first year in the league. Since the 2020-21 season, he's shot 41.9 percent, 38.9 percent and 37.6 percent this season. And those percentages are off 8.2, 7.1 and 7.5 attempts per game, respectively.

The Bulls, as a cohort, shot 46.2 percent from 3-point land on Saturday night, with LaVine leading the way. Ayo Dosunmu knocked down three, while Coby White sunk an additional two. The team made 12 3-pointers.

Five Bulls players finished in double figures including LaVine, White, Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic and Demar DeRozan.

With the win, the Bulls jumped up to the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

