Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu Active on Bulls-Nets Injury Report

Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu active for Bulls-Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls got a bit of good injury news ahead of Tuesday's road matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Zach LaVine, who had been listed questionable with knee injury management, and Ayo Dosunmu, who had been questionable with a thoracic contusion, will both be active, head coach Billy Donovan told reporters pregame.

On the flip side, backup center Andre Drummond, who is nursing a left shoulder sprain sustained in Friday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs, was ruled out for the contest on Monday after missing Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Coby White, who had been questionable with a quad contusion, is also out:

Coby White said he doesn’t know when he took a knee during the 76ers game but his quad swelled up on Sunday. White didn’t practice yesterday and said he’s out tonight. Will try to play tomorrow and, if he’s not able, said Friday is good goal. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 1, 2022

LaVine being listed on the injury report continues an early-season trend for back-to-back sets as he manages his left knee, which underwent surgery in the offseason and experienced soreness in the wake of the preseason. After two off days, the Bulls begin a back-to-back set Tuesday in Brooklyn which concludes Wednesday at home against the Hornets. LaVine's status for the latter game has yet to be announced.

Dosunmu, meanwhile, suffered a thoracic contusion after taking a hard fall in the third quarter of the Spurs game. He, like Drummond, missed the 76ers game Saturday, but unlike Drummond, practiced with the Bulls on Monday.

Drummond's injury is not thought to be serious by the Bulls' medical staff. He recently underwent an MRI that came back clean, but continues to experience range of motion issues, Donovan told reporters. Averaging 9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1 steal while playing just 16.8 minutes per game this season, Drummond has been a stabilizing presence for a second string frontcourt that runs small without him, so he will be missed for however many absences he accrues.

The Bulls enter Tuesday's game 3-4, while the Nets' 2-5 record places them ahead of only the 2-6 Detroit Pistons and 1-6 Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference standings.

As for their injury report: Ben Simmons (left ankle soreness), Seth Curry (left ankle injury management) and TJ Warren (left foot injury recovery) are all out. And, of course, Jacque Vaughn will coach the game in interim fashion after the team parted ways with Steve Nash on Tuesday.

