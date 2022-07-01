Zach LaVine Announces Return to Bulls With Hilarious Instagram Video

Zach LaVine announces Bulls return with hilarious video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Zach LaVine free-agency saga is over.

Friday morning, the two-time All-Star guard agreed to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls.

And as social media exploded in reaction to the news, LaVine got in on the fun.

Upon agreeing to terms, LaVine posted a video to his Instagram account that featured a photoshopped recreation of the famous "I'm not leaving" scene from Wolf of Wall Street — with LaVine's head photoshopped onto Jordan Belfort's (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) body.

Hopefully, the similarities between LaVine's Bulls tenure and Belfort stop there. But for now, much of Bulls nation is celebrating like those in that office.

