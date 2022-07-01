Zach LaVine Announces Return to Bulls With Hilarious Instagram Video

By Rob Schaefer

Zach LaVine announces Bulls return with hilarious video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Zach LaVine free-agency saga is over.

Friday morning, the two-time All-Star guard agreed to a five-year, $215 million maximum contract to return to the Chicago Bulls.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

And as social media exploded in reaction to the news, LaVine got in on the fun.

Upon agreeing to terms, LaVine posted a video to his Instagram account that featured a photoshopped recreation of the famous "I'm not leaving" scene from Wolf of Wall Street — with LaVine's head photoshopped onto Jordan Belfort's (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) body.

Local

roe v wade 20 mins ago

Can a Supreme Court Justice Be Impeached?

Zach LaVine 1 hour ago

NBA Free Agents: Zach LaVine to Return to Bulls on Max Contract

Hopefully, the similarities between LaVine's Bulls tenure and Belfort stop there. But for now, much of Bulls nation is celebrating like those in that office.

RELATED: Zach LaVine agrees to return to Bulls on max contract

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us