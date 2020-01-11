Your January Winter Storm Weather Photos

Amidst a
Winter storm warning and advisories in effect for the Chicago area this weekend, here are some photos where you can see how freezing rain, sleet and heavy rainfall have affected several locations as of Saturday afternoon.
beachgirlmimi
Beach damage seen at Rogers Park.
Lupe brito
Falling trees were seen in the Chicago area Saturday morning.
Christopher Jobson
“Unquestionably the worst flooding I’ve ever seen in Chicago @ Pratt Beach right now.,” tweeted local Christopher Jobson. “This is sidewalks, the volleyball area, dunes, and shoreline completely covered in deep water. The damage to the shoreline will be awful. Global warming is real folks, even in the midwest.”
Ethan Bruning
Aerial view of Lake Michigan; 1360 N Lake Shore
Ethan Bruning
Street closure at 67th and 79th & Lake Shore Drive due to high waves and flooding.
